MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Invests $157,000 in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 4.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 125.0% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of Vail Resorts stock traded up $2.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $197.94. 439,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,643. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.43 and a 52-week high of $258.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.07 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $2.22 dividend. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.25%.

Insider Transactions at Vail Resorts

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total value of $222,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,269.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $252.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $242.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.11.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

