MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 24,183 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 49,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 772,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 20,076 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,679. Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $9.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.11.

Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (SPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 50 of the highest-yielding preferred securities that are traded in the US and Canada. SPFF was launched on Jul 17, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.