MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VAC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 194.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 342.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 62.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:VAC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.51. 523,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,759. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.85. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $72.78 and a twelve month high of $134.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.71.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

