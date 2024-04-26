Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Poseida Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PSTX opened at $2.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $197.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. Poseida Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.27.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. Poseida Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 190.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 476.4% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 247,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 204,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications.

