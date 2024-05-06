Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 7,323 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,323 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 143,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth $204,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DSI traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.68. 77,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,429. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.27 and a 200-day moving average of $92.29. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $77.24 and a 52 week high of $101.23.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

