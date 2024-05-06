Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 667,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,928 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.20% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $22,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 129,540,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,964 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,098,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,257,000 after purchasing an additional 88,767 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,562,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,819,000 after purchasing an additional 265,055 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,517,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,393,000 after buying an additional 69,214 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,274,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,722,000 after buying an additional 116,439 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.72. 1,097,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,609. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $35.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.53.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

