Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) PT Raised to $32.00 at Susquehanna

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CTRA. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.47.

CTRA stock opened at $28.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.21.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $932,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 15,325 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 51,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

