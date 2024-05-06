Polymath Market Cap Tops $84.72 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 6th. One Polymath token can currently be bought for about $0.0916 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges. Polymath has a market cap of $84.72 million and $14,192.16 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.76 or 0.00127517 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009083 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.08197515 USD and is down -12.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $14,016.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.