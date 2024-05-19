Analysts Set M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Target Price at $158.48

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.48.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTB. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

MTB opened at $153.79 on Tuesday. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $156.65. The company has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.34.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $226,387.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,662.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,034 shares of company stock valued at $19,706,471 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

