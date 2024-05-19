Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$40.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KEY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$38.00 price objective on shares of Keyera and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Securities raised their target price on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keyera presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$38.17.

Keyera stock opened at C$36.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.11. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$29.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.37. The business had revenue of C$2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.59 billion. Keyera had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 6.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.9336235 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

