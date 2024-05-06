KickToken (KICK) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $2.82 Million

KickToken (KICK) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. Over the last week, KickToken has traded up 0% against the dollar. KickToken has a total market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $3,148.42 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for $0.0231 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KickToken Token Profile

KICK is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.02312579 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $3,147.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

