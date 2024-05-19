Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $83.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.51, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.02 and a 200 day moving average of $69.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $51.79 and a twelve month high of $89.91.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $303.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In related news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $800,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,607.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 12.4% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 14.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 6,845 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 31,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 18,404 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 995,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,095,000 after acquiring an additional 12,991 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at about $964,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

