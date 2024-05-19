Brokerages Set Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Target Price at $103.60

Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OXM. UBS Group lowered their target price on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Wood sold 33,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total value of $3,524,955.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the third quarter worth $38,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OXM stock opened at $105.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.58. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $82.33 and a 52 week high of $113.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $404.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.28 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.86%. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.63%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

