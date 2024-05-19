Gold Royalty’s (GROY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.75 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gold Royalty’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.
Gold Royalty Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GROY opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. Gold Royalty has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $2.21. The company has a market cap of $289.98 million, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.44.
Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter. Gold Royalty had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 484.60%.
About Gold Royalty
Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.
