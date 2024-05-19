Gold Royalty’s (GROY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.75 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gold Royalty’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Gold Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GROY opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. Gold Royalty has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $2.21. The company has a market cap of $289.98 million, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter. Gold Royalty had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 484.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Royalty

About Gold Royalty

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Gold Royalty during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Royalty by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 8,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.

