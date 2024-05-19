Head to Head Review: WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) versus First Horizon (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) and WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Horizon and WesBanco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Horizon $5.03 billion 1.74 $897.00 million $1.43 11.20 WesBanco $831.96 million 2.08 $159.03 million $2.40 12.13

First Horizon has higher revenue and earnings than WesBanco. First Horizon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WesBanco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

First Horizon has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WesBanco has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares First Horizon and WesBanco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Horizon 16.07% 8.96% 0.92% WesBanco 17.52% 6.50% 0.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for First Horizon and WesBanco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Horizon 0 4 8 1 2.77 WesBanco 0 3 2 0 2.40

First Horizon presently has a consensus target price of $16.15, indicating a potential upside of 0.90%. WesBanco has a consensus target price of $30.60, indicating a potential upside of 5.12%. Given WesBanco’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WesBanco is more favorable than First Horizon.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.3% of First Horizon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of WesBanco shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of First Horizon shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of WesBanco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

First Horizon pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. WesBanco pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. First Horizon pays out 42.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WesBanco pays out 60.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. WesBanco has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. WesBanco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

First Horizon beats WesBanco on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Horizon

(Get Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments. The company also accepts deposits; provides underwriting services for bank-eligible securities and other fixed-income securities by financial subsidiaries; sells loans and derivatives; financial planning; and offers investment and financial advisory services. In addition, it offers mortgage banking; loan syndications; brokerage services; commercial and business banking for business enterprises, consumer banking, and private client and wealth management services; capital markets, professional commercial real estate, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, franchise and equipment finance, tax credit finance, energy and healthcare finance, asset management, and corporate and correspondent banking services. Further, the company provides transaction processing services including check clearing services and remittance processing, credit cards, investment, and sale of mutual fund and retail insurances, as well as trust, fiduciary, and agency services. First Horizon Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

About WesBanco

(Get Free Report)

WesBanco, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc. that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services. The company also provides trust services; and various alternative investment products, including mutual funds and annuities. In addition, it acts as an agency that specializes in property, casualty, life, and title insurance, as well as benefit plan sales and administration to personal and commercial clients; provides broker dealer and discount brokerage services; holds investment securities and loans; and holds and leases commercial real estate properties, as well as acts as an investment adviser to a family of mutual funds. WesBanco, Inc. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.