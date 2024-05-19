Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.40.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMPR. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Kemper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kemper in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Kemper Price Performance

KMPR opened at $60.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.80. Kemper has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -32.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.02). Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kemper will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kemper

In other news, Director Gerald Laderman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.01 per share, with a total value of $305,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,867. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kemper

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Kemper by 257.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Kemper by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

