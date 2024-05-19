Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $274.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $274.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $353.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $325.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.15. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $165.00 and a one year high of $357.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $6.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $438.09 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 40.21% and a return on equity of 22.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $5.727 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.71. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 24.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 50,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 224.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,515,000 after purchasing an additional 29,462 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the third quarter worth $1,303,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter worth $2,030,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 1,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

Featured Articles

