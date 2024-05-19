Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Altus Power from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Altus Power in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of Altus Power stock opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Altus Power has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $7.28. The company has a market capitalization of $614.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.18 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.43.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Altus Power had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $40.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Altus Power will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altus Power

In other news, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.78 per share, with a total value of $59,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,894,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,856,202.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Altus Power

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Altus Power by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 7.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Altus Power by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Altus Power by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Altus Power by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 297,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

