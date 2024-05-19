Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Allurion Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.
Allurion Technologies Stock Down 4.8 %
Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allurion Technologies will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allurion Technologies
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allurion Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allurion Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allurion Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.39% of the company’s stock.
About Allurion Technologies
Allurion Technologies Inc focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon), as well as offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite.
