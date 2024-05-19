Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$38.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$38.17.

Get Keyera alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on KEY

Keyera Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Keyera stock opened at C$36.74 on Wednesday. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$29.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$34.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.42.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.37. The business had revenue of C$2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.59 billion. Keyera had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 6.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.9336235 earnings per share for the current year.

Keyera Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Keyera’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

About Keyera

(Get Free Report)

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.