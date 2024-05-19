Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Price Target Raised to C$7.00 at Desjardins

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Desjardins from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orla Mining presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.44.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on OLA

Orla Mining Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of OLA stock opened at C$5.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 5.68. Orla Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$3.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.52. The company has a market cap of C$1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -49.58 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.68.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$85.70 million for the quarter. Orla Mining had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. Equities analysts predict that Orla Mining will post 0.2189915 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Orla Mining

In related news, Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.97, for a total value of C$124,362.50. In related news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total value of C$27,931.55. Also, Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.97, for a total transaction of C$124,362.50. Insiders sold a total of 31,735 shares of company stock worth $158,170 in the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Orla Mining

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.