Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AAN. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Aaron’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a market perform rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Monday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.50.

Aaron’s Stock Performance

NYSE AAN opened at $7.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $16.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average of $8.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,005,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after purchasing an additional 93,207 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Aaron’s by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,000,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aaron’s by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 807,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164,392 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Aaron’s by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 494,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 76,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Aaron’s by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 407,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 55,740 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

