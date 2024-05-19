Brokerages Set Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Price Target at $20.42

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.42.
Several research firms have weighed in on UTZ. Barclays boosted their price target on Utz Brands from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.
Get Our Latest Analysis on UTZ
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utz Brands
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 5.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 300,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Utz Brands Price Performance
Shares of UTZ stock opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.24, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.64.
Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $346.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Utz Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Utz Brands Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is currently -96.00%.
About Utz Brands
Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Utz Brands
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.