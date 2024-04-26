Scotiabank Lowers Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$38.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hydro One from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$39.56.

Shares of H opened at C$37.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.81. Hydro One has a 12-month low of C$32.79 and a 12-month high of C$41.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.77, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.30. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of C$1.98 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Hydro One will post 1.9103751 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.296 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

