Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.610-1.760 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of XHR opened at $14.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 78.79 and a beta of 1.46. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.52.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $253.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.00 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 2.09%. Analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 252.64%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XHR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.70.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

