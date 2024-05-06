Wrapped TRON Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. In the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a total market cap of $10.45 billion and approximately $1.79 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 87,517,617,522 coins and its circulating supply is 87,517,593,771 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 87,519,591,216.44136 with 87,519,583,433.72032 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.1208887 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $504,620.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

