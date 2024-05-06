Merit Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 65.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,417 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $41,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $336.75 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.60 and a 52-week high of $382.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $351.89 and a 200 day moving average of $303.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $164.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,812.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.35.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

