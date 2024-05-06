Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Cut to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RYAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Ryan Specialty Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $51.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Ryan Specialty has a 12-month low of $39.44 and a 12-month high of $56.51. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.08.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 46.11%. The company had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ryan Specialty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 637.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 36,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 16.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 391,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,970,000 after buying an additional 55,828 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 33.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 27.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

