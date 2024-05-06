Quantum Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $0.06 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 6th. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $0.06 and $1.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quantum has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

