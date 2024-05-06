Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.800-1.870 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $270.0 million-$280.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $277.5 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WLDN. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Willdan Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Willdan Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

WLDN stock opened at $31.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.19. The stock has a market cap of $432.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.47. Willdan Group has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $155.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Willdan Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 10,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total value of $311,902.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,900,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,678,700.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $4,462,997 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

