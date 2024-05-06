BRC’s (BRCC) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 107.79% from the company’s current price.
BRC Trading Up 4.1 %
NYSE BRCC opened at $3.85 on Monday. BRC has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $816.78 million, a P/E ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.01.
BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $119.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.38 million. BRC had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BRC will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
