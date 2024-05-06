BRC’s (BRCC) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 107.79% from the company’s current price.

BRC Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE BRCC opened at $3.85 on Monday. BRC has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $816.78 million, a P/E ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.01.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $119.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.38 million. BRC had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BRC will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRCC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRC by 106,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 479,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 479,475 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of BRC by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC increased its position in shares of BRC by 19.9% in the third quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC now owns 2,477,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,894,000 after acquiring an additional 411,231 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of BRC by 9.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BRC by 68.4% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 152,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

