CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,639 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in CVS Health by 3.4% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,229 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in CVS Health by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 414,042 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,908,000 after purchasing an additional 13,189 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $55.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.77 and a 200 day moving average of $73.29. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.35.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

