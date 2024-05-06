Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 9,750 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $21,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 3,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

IYW stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.23. 914,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.70. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $137.54.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

