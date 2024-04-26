Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Earns Hold Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their hold rating on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

WING has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $292.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, April 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $290.83.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Wingstop stock opened at $369.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.68. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $379.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wingstop will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 37.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total value of $961,888.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,246.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,901 shares of company stock worth $5,120,605. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 53.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

