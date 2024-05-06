SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,563 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.53% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $6,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1,712.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 329,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after acquiring an additional 311,239 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $41.04 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

