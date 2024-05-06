Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1,895.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of ASML by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,067,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,344,000 after buying an additional 274,562 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 48,040.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,202,000 after acquiring an additional 245,488 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in ASML by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 336,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,353,000 after purchasing an additional 173,813 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,146,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $867,549,000 after purchasing an additional 151,844 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,607,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,123,710,000 after buying an additional 126,413 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Stock Up 3.6 %

ASML stock opened at $901.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $951.12 and its 200 day moving average is $817.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $355.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,056.34.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.48%.

ASML has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

