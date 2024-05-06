M&T Bank Corp Sells 420 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $6,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steph & Co. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total value of $2,867,457.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,374 shares in the company, valued at $12,646,773.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $360,332.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $2,867,457.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,646,773.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,185 shares of company stock worth $4,819,554 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

NYSE:CLH opened at $207.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.40. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.92 and a 12-month high of $210.26.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

