LSV Asset Management Acquires 415,126 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,081,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 415,126 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.42% of American Assets Trust worth $46,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 41.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 162,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,148,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,333,000 after acquiring an additional 93,248 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $725,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 632,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,303,000 after buying an additional 9,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Mizuho dropped their target price on American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

American Assets Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $21.51 on Monday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.25.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.35). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $110.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.56%.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

