M&T Bank Corp Sells 8,880 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,880 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $7,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 19.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 45.6% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 8,123.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 16.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 293,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,370,000 after purchasing an additional 40,418 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $719,372.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,021. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $719,372.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,021. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $239,315.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,235.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,610 shares of company stock worth $9,220,333. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $163.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.29.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE A opened at $139.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.79. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $151.58. The company has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

