M&T Bank Corp Has $8.80 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.22% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $8,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 11,000.0% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $72.86 on Monday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $53.01 and a 12 month high of $76.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.01. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

