Ecopetrol (EC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Ecopetrol to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 14.77%. On average, analysts expect Ecopetrol to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ecopetrol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EC opened at $11.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average is $11.88. Ecopetrol has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $13.14.

Ecopetrol Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a $0.7999 dividend. This represents a yield of 19.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. Ecopetrol’s payout ratio is 92.44%.

EC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ecopetrol from $10.30 to $11.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.27.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

