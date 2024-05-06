Metahero Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One Metahero token can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a market capitalization of $37.41 million and $918,373.66 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metahero Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

