Arko (ARKO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Arko to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Arko had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect Arko to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arko Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARKO opened at $4.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average is $6.99. Arko has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $494.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARKO shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Arko from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Arko from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Insider Transactions at Arko

In related news, major shareholder Morris Willner sold 2,792,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $18,878,185.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,683,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,983,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

Further Reading

