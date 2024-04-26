Raymond James Raises Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Price Target to C$1.65

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MAU. Stifel Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Montage Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Montage Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, April 19th.
Montage Gold Price Performance
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer Kevin John Ross sold 168,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.83, for a total value of C$139,440.00. Insiders own 49.83% of the company’s stock.
Montage Gold Company Profile
Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
