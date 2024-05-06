Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.200-1.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $880.0 million-$880.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $872.6 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Verra Mobility Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ VRRM traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $26.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,087. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.86, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.32. Verra Mobility has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $26.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $211.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.76 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 37.87%. Research analysts predict that Verra Mobility will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $228,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Verra Mobility news, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $174,551.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

See Also

