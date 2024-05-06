FourThought Financial Partners LLC Sells 154 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,322,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 238,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,218,000 after acquiring an additional 145,617 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 519,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,442,000 after buying an additional 16,928 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 519.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,000 after purchasing an additional 43,322 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 72.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Nexstar Media Group stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $168.75. The stock had a trading volume of 46,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,070. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.05. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.30 and a fifty-two week high of $187.32.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($1.10). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.04 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Strober sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total value of $167,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,076 shares in the company, valued at $180,219.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Strober sold 1,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total transaction of $167,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,219.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total value of $5,038,724.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,788 shares in the company, valued at $101,032,784.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,508 shares of company stock worth $7,487,950. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on NXST. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.83.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

