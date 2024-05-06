DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $407.04 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect DXP Enterprises to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DXP Enterprises Stock Up 3.0 %

DXPE stock traded up $1.56 on Monday, reaching $53.89. 17,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,837. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.43. DXP Enterprises has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $57.38. The company has a market cap of $858.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.72.

In related news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $491,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 621,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,551,468.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

