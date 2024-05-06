Model N’s (MODN) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

MODN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Model N in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Model N in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Model N currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

MODN stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $29.73. 353,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,200. Model N has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.42 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.11.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Model N had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $63.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.12 million. Research analysts anticipate that Model N will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Ederer sold 8,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $202,935.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 307,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,773,384.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Model N news, insider Laura Selig sold 4,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $125,832.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,185.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Ederer sold 8,018 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $202,935.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 307,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,773,384.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,616 shares of company stock worth $1,897,243. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Model N during the third quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 1,594.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Model N in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Model N by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

