Omega Healthcare Investors’ (OHI) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on OHI. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.63.

Shares of OHI stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.18. The company had a trading volume of 441,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,924. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.92. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $34.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OHI. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 214,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 291,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after buying an additional 47,201 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 55,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 83,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.8% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 69,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

