Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. On average, analysts expect Accelerate Diagnostics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.95. 7,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,667. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74. Accelerate Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $11.90.
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.
